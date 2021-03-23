Pine Township
State police at Indiana said a Hyundai Sonata driven by Jacob Crook, 19, of Northern Cambria, hit a deer at 1:42 a.m. Saturday on Route 403 near Frederick’s Lane.
The car required towing; no one was reported to be injured.
White Township
State police said a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Douglas Lezanic, 55, of Indiana, went out of control and slid off Warren Road near Meadow Wood Road on March 15 at 1:41 p.m.
Troopers said Lezanic was treated for a laceration on his forehead by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics, who took him to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Northern Cambria, Cambria County
A Mercury Cougar driven by William Davis, of Indiana, ran off Philadelphia Avenue and hit a guardrail near Tulip Lane at 5:33 p.m. March 2, state police at Ebensburg reported Monday. No injuries were reported.