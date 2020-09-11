Henderson Township, Jefferson County
Vehicles driven by Sarah Voris, of Punxsutawney, and Clair Delarme, of Reynoldsville, were involved in an accident at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 3 on Route 119 near Sykesville-Troutville Road, according to a report.
State police said no one was injured.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Robert Sipe, of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was treated at the scene of an accident on Route 217 near Water Works Road at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 26, when the GMC Sierra he was driving ran unto a culvert and overturned, state police reported.
Derry and Bradenville fire departments and Mutual Aid ambulance paramedics assisted at the crash site.