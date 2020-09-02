YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said Betty McIntire, of Dayton, was treated by Jefferson County EMS paramedics following a collision at 12:10 p.m. Monday on Route 119 near Wachob Road.
McIntyre, 90, was transported to Punxsutawney Hospital with a suspected minor injury, according to the report.
McIntyre was a passenger in a Cadillac XTS involved in an accident with a Ford Econoline E350 van. Troopers withheld the names of the drivers.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Jenna Mowry, of Loyalhanna, was injured at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 23 when she was knocked down and run over by a car in the parking lot near Walmart, state police at Greensburg reported.
Mowry, 37, was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joseph Hill, of Bradenville, as she walked to her car in the lot; according to the report, the passenger side tires of the car ran over Mowry’s back and leg.
Mowry was sent by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Forbes Hospital, police said. No other information on her condition was provided.
o o o
State police reported that a Kia Soul driven by Bridie Creger, of Derry; a Ford Fiesta driven by Katelin Crusan, of North Charleroi; and a Kia Sportage driven by Robert Loucks, of Greensburg, were involved in a chain-reaction accident at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 24 on Route 30. No injuries were reported.