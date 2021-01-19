LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Two people were injured in a collision at 1:19 p.m. Saturday on Route 981 at Mercer Hill Road, state police at Kiski Valley said.
A Cadillac DTS driven by Ryan Keener, of Saltsburg, and a Nissan Sentra driven by Mary Reeger, of Aultman, crashed nearly head-on after the Cadillac hit an embankment then crossed into the path of the Nissan, according to the report.
Police said Reeger, 54, and Kelli Kunkle, 24, of Saltsburg, a passenger riding with Keener, suffered minor injuries but were not sent for medical treatment.
Both vehicles were towed away.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said a Pontiac Sunfire driven by Samuel Cottom, of Bradenville, hit an embankment and flipped onto its roof at 9:28 p.m. Friday on Industrial Boulevard.
Cottom, 39, was checked at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance paramedics but declined a trip to a hospital, according to the report.