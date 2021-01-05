CANOE TOWNSHIP
State police reported that a Jeep Renegade driven by Brock James, of Punxsutawney, hit a tree along Smyerstown Road at Stear Road at 9:44 p.m. Thursday. No one was reported to be injured.
GALLITZIN TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Dodge Caravan driven by Dennis Sipos, of Indiana, hit the rear of a Subaru Forester driven by Cathy Adams, of Altoona, on Route 36 near Sutton Road at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to state police.
Troopers at Ebensburg said Sipos, 56, and a passenger in the van, Mark Fleming, 43, of Patton, suffered minor injuries but did not require immediate medical treatment.