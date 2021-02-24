BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A Punxsutawney motorist was killed and a passenger was seriously injured in a three-vehicle wreck Monday on West Main Street, state police reported today.
Randy Coombs, 51, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near Smyers Street, said Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. She said Coombs died of blunt force injuries.
Kristen Coombs, of Punxsutawney, the driver’s wife, was sent to Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois and was transferred Tuesday to a trauma center in Pittsburgh, Shumaker said.
State police identified the others involved in the wreck as Richard Wicker, of Mahaffey, driver of an International truck, and Stephen Clark, of Big Run, who had been driving a Toyota Tundra.
Troopers gave no details of the accident.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
A GMC Acadia driven by Tonya Sell, of Heilwood, ran off Wandin Road and slammed into a fallen tree at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, state police reported today. Troopers said no one was injured.
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
A Jefferson County motorist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 11 on Route 210 at Service Center Road, state police reported today.
A Toyota Rav4 driven by Amy Jordan, of Ringgold, and a Ford F250 Supercab truck driven by Thomas Elkin, of Punxsutawney, collided at the intersection, according to the report.
Jordan, 53, was sent by STAT Medevac helicopter to UPMC Altoona Hospital, police said.
No other injuries were reported.