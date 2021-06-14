EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A Toyota Tundra driven by Eric Cook, of Marion Center, and a Ford F250 Supercab truck driven by Mitchell Smith, of North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County, were involved in a crash at 5:30 p.m. June 7 at Brady and Pollock roads, state police reported.
No one was said to have been injured.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police said Jessica Keller, of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, and Brittany Jennings, of Starford, escaped injury in a crash of Keller’s Mercedes Benz and Jennings’ Chevy Impala on Route 286 at Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:56 p.m. Friday.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
A Ford Taurus X driven by Edward Wilson, of Homer City, hit a tree along Old Route 119 at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police at Indiana. Troopers reported no injuries.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Ashley Eckenrode, of Clune, hit a deer on Saltsburg Road, then hit a tree and got stuck in a ditch at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, state police reported.
The vehicle required towing; no one was injured, police said.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney reported that a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Brady Muth and a Dodge Ram 1500 truck driven by Harvey Fyock, both of Punxsutawney, collided on Route 119 near Paradise Road at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
SUMMERVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A Toyota Rav4 driven by Gary Smith, of Rossiter, and a Ram 1500 truck driven by Raymond Stewart, of Freeport, Armstrong County, were involved in a near head-on crash at 11:57 a.m. Thursday on Route 28 (Harrison Street) at Carrier Street, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Smith, 73, was sent by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville medical center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
BOGGS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Damian Yount, of Dayton, Armstrong County, and Stephen Timko, of Sarver, Butler County, were uninjured at 7:43 a.m. Friday when Yount’s Ford F-150XLT truck and Timko’s Chevrolet Cruze collided on Route 28 at State Route 1027.