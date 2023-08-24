GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two motorists escaped injury in a collision early Wednesday that was triggered, among other things, by a deer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 3:10 am
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two motorists escaped injury in a collision early Wednesday that was triggered, among other things, by a deer.
It happened at 6:28 a.m. along state Route 240 some 500 feet west of Lovejoy Drive.
Troopers said a 2019 Western Star truck operated by Joseph P. Lowman, 62, of Marion Center, was following too closely a sport utility vehicle driven by April C. Westover, 58, of Westover, Clearfield County, when a deer jumped onto the roadway, forcing Westover to hit her brakes.
State police said Lowman was unable to stop in time before hitting Westover’s SUV, causing disabling damage that forced her to have her vehicle towed by Diamond W Towing.
Troopers said Lowman’s vehicle had minor damage and he was able to drive it away.
State police cited Lowman for driving at an unsafe speed. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea in the matter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.