REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Matthew Struss, of Punxsutawney, was injured at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 in a head-on crash on Route 310 (Bradford Street), state police reported today.
Troopers reported that a southbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Denette Jones, of Reynoldsville, crossed the centerline and hit a northbound Toyota Corolla driven by Struss. Paramedics transported Struss, 39, to Penn Highlands DuBois medical center for treatment of injuries.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said Todd Simoncini, of Derry, escaped injury at 7:53 a.m. Saturday when the Chevrolet Trax he was driving hit a deer on Route 981 near Lee Valley Road. Troopers reported no one was injured but the vehicle was towed away.
o o o
A Hyundai Sonata driven by Joseph Serrao, of Derry, hit the rear of a Ford Escape driven by Heather Rosborough, of Kittanning, on Route 217 at Seger Road at 3:49 p.m. Oct. 2, state police at Kiski Valley reported.