Cherryhill Township
John Laney, of Clymer, suffered a minor injury at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday when the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving crashed on Route 580, state police reported. Laney, 30, was transported by private vehicle to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Young Township
State police reported that a Lexus RX300 driven by Monica Dent, of Indiana, slid off snow-covered Route 286 at 4 a.m. Tuesday, rode up an embankment and hit a water meter in front of a house just west of Maryai Road. Dent and a passenger declined treatment from paramedics at the scene, according to the report.
East Mahoning Township
Gary Gordon, of DuBois, was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries at 7:47 p.m. Sunday after an accident on Route 119, state police reported. Troopers said a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Cooper, 60, hit a guardrail near Johnson Road.
Rayne Township
A Hyundai Tucson driven by Jason Thomas, of Heilwood, hit a tree along DeGaetano Road at 8:23 p.m. Jan. 1, state police reported today. No one was said to have been injured.
o o o
A Chevrolet Caprice driven by Robert Arford, of Hillsdale, slid on snow and ice on Route 286 near Allen Bridge Road at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 23, ran into a culvert and flipped over several times before it came to rest on its roof, according to state police. No one was reported to have been injured.
White Township
State police reported that Morgan Blystone, of Creekside, escaped injury at 3:46 a.m. Saturday when the Toyota Prius she was driving hit the guardrails then went up an embankment along Route 110 near Cosper Road.
Armstrong Township
A northbound Dodge Dakota driven by Jesse Sexton, of Indiana, slid in the snow on Ben Franklin Road North at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday and hit a southbound Peterbilt 348-W truck driven by Kenneth Drew, of Shelocta, according to a state police report. Troopers at Indiana reported that no one was injured.