White Township
State police today identified Payton Balogh, of Commodore, as the driver who was injured Tuesday evening when a car hit an obstruction light stanchion and caught fire near the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Balogh, 19, was sent to AHN West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of burns suffered when she was trapped in the car.
Police withheld the names of the drivers of a Chevrolet S10 truck and a Nissan Sentra that were involved in an accident at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of Wayne Avenue near the entrance ramp to Route 422. No one was said to be injured.
Barr Township, Westmoreland County
State police reported that two motorists from Northern Cambria were injured at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in a crash on Route 271 (Nicktown Hill Road).
A Dodge Avenger driven by Amanda Frederick hit the rear of a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Joshua Dumm, according to the report.
Trooper said Frederick, 41, was sent to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and Dumm, 28, was treated by paramedics at the scene of the accident.