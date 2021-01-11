NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A school bus driver passed a bus stop on Route 119 near Juneau Road at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, then reversed the bus and hit a car that was following it on the highway, state police reported.
Troopers said Marylynn Lemmon, of Rochester Mills, the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse, was treated at the scene by Jefferson County EMS paramedics but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Police said the school bus, driven by Joshua Neidermyer, of Mahaffey, carried 19 students between 5 and 12 years old. None were reported to be hurt.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police said a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 17-year-old boy from Clymer struck and killed a fox on Route 533 then hit an embankment and sustained disabling damage at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The driver was not reported to be injured.
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A 17-year-old girl from Northern Cambria escaped injury at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 3 when the Pontiac G6 she was driving ran up an embankment along Shawna Road, then crossed back over the road and hit a guardrail north of Moss Creek Road. No one was reported to have been injured.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Jamie Lamison, of Kittanning, suffered a minor injury at 9:43 p.m. Thursday when the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving hit a tree along Little Rock Road. No one was said to have been injured.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police reported that a Toyota Camry driven by Barbara Fetterman, of Punxsutawney, hit a mailbox, a road sign and a tree along Pine Tree Road near Route 36 at 12:14 a.m. Friday.
Troopers said no one was injured and that the crash remains under investigation.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A Ford F350 truck driven by Garet Wells, of Marion Center, hit a dumpster, a mailbox and a tree along South Main Street Extension at 7 p.m. Thursday, when Wells, 18, fell asleep while driving, state police said. Troopers said Wells was unharmed.