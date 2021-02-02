WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Jeep Latitude driven by Tracy Goldstrohm, of Yatesboro, and a Ford Explorer driven by Lesa Walker, of Indiana, collided at 6:27 a.m. Jan. 25 on Indian Springs Road near Oakland Avenue, state police reported today.
No injuries were reported.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A Blairsville man told state police that he swerved a pickup truck at 3:37 a.m. Sunday to avoid an oncoming vehicle near the centerline on Route 217, and the truck hit an embankment and flipped onto its roof.
Troopers at Indiana said Paul Grguric, 57, and a passenger, Hadley Cesar, 26, of Homer City, escaped injury when the Ran 2500 truck wrecked near Walnut Hill Street.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
A GMC Sierra driven by Chauncey McGeary, 28, of Armagh, hit an embankment along Plowman Road near Wehrum Road at 3:49 a.m. Friday, state police reported.
Troopers said McGeary, 28, was driven by a family to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment of a minor injury.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A GMC Acadia driven by Barbara Coy, of Mount Pleasant, hit a guardrail along Route 22 near Scenic Drive at 10:44 a.m. Sunday, state police reported.
Coy and a passenger, Eva Coy, of Seward, escaped injury, according to police.