DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Toyota Rav4 driven by Zachary Barnes, of Apollo, and a Nissan Frontier, driven by an unidentified motorist, collided at 5:23 p.m. Sunday on Route 981 at Strawcutter Road, state police reported.
Troopers at Kiski Valley said both vehicles required towing. No one was injured.
o o o
Troopers said a Saturn Ion driven by Tanya Clark, of Indiana, and a Freightliner truck driven by Souleymane Doumbia, of Philadelphia, wrecked at 12:18 p.m. Thursday on Route 22 near Garrigan Hill Road.
No details of the accident were provided. Police said neither driver was hurt.
o o o
State police at Kiski Valley reported that Emily Balzet, of Latrobe, driver of a Honda Odyssey, and Alexa Beighley, of Derry, driver of a Nissan Sentra, escaped harm at 10:31 p.m. March 26 when their vehicles collided on Route 22 at Route 981.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Toyota Sienna driven by Ronald Krumenacker, of Carrolltown, and a Toyota Prius driven by Jonathon Nihart, of Ashville, collided in the intersection of Routes 271 (Ridge Road) and 553 (Alverda Road) at 2:52 p.m. Friday, state police reported.
Troopers reported that no one was injured.