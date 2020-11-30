PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP
State police said Austin Guiher, of Shelocta, escaped injury at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday when the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving hit a deer on Route 422 near Elk Drive.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Ford Focus driven by Sonnia Greene, of Worthington, and a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Chelsi Secrest, of Indiana, wrecked at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday on the Route 422 bypass when Greene fell asleep at the wheel and her vehicle hit the back of Secrest’s car, state police reported.
Troopers said both eastbound vehicles ran through the median and crossed the westbound lanes before they came to rest. No one was said to be injured.