GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police responded to Grisemore Road near Tipperary Road at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash.
Police said an unknown motorist was driving north and forced Valerie Freeman, 31, of Northern Cambria, to drive off roadway to avoid collision.
Freeman was unable to avoid contact with the unknown driver and was sideswiped, causing minor damage.
Police said Freeman and her passenger, a 9-year-old male, a 5-year-old female and a 1-year-old male, were all wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
On Dec. 1, at 2:34 p.m., state police responded to a crash on Lunger Drive near Smyerstown Road.
A Chevrolet Trail Blazer driven by Robert Clontz, 64, of Rossiter, struck a utility pole, police said.
Clontz was wearing a seat belt and no injuries were reported.
Police were assisted on the scene by the Rossiter fire department, Penelec and Raybuck’s South Side Service.