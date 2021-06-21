CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana reported a Jeep Patriot belonging to William Varesio, 21, of Indian Head, was sideswiped as it sat disabled on the right shoulder of Route 422 at 10:52 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a vehicle driving westbound struck Varesio’s Jeep, causing minor damage before fleeing the scene. Varesio was uninjured.
o o o
State police reported that a Saturn Aura driven by a 16 year-old male, of Cherry Tree, crashed into a ditch after crossing the center line and driving off Route 403 just north of Spaulding Road at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver, as well as a 17-year-old female, of Clymer, and a 16-year-old male, of Colver, who were listed as passengers, were reported by police to have possible injuries.
Police reported all involved sought treatment for possible injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
A crash occurred when a Toyota Vensa driven by Glenda Kravetsky, 66, of Saltsburg, traveled into the oncoming lane of Elders Ridge Road at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday and forced a Dodge Durango driven by Jamie McGuire, 43, of Saltsburg, to swerve out of the way, state police reported.
Police said McGuire then lost control crashed into a tree.
McGuire and her passenger, Cheyenne Best, 19, of Saltsburg, were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Lifestat Ambulance with what police described as “non-critical injuries.”
Another passenger, Arthur McGuire, 45, of Saltsburg, as well as Kravetsky were listed as uninjured.
State police were assisted by Lifestat Ambulance, Oklahoma Ambulance and Saltsburg fire department.