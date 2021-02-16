CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Alexis Finnegan, of Altoona, was injured at 11:55 p.m. Saturday when the Chevrolet Malibu she was driving hit the guardrails along Route 422 about a mile east of Route 553. Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics treated Finnegan, 21, at the scene, police said.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Michael Wise, 18, of Ernest, and a 17-year-old boy from Home suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 2:07 a.m. Sunday on Route 110, state police reported.
Troopers said a Mazda 6 driven by Wise hit a guardrail and an embankment, then flipped upside down and came to rest on its roof 15 and 20 feet deep into a ravine near Grove Chapel Road.
Both occupants were sent by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police reported that a Ford Ranger truck driven by Benjamin France, of Centre Hall, Centre County, slid on ice and hit a stop sign along Route 22 at Clark Road at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Troopers at Indiana said the vehicle required towing; no one was reported to be injured.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A westbound BMW 428I plowed into a snow bank along Route 422 at 2:30 a.m. Friday when the driver, Zachary McVicker, of Ebensburg, fell asleep at the wheel, state police reported. Troopers from Ebensburg said no one was injured.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A Mazda 2 driven by Rickey Smith, of Punxsutawney, crashed at 2:59 p.m. Monday on Altman Avenue Extension at Manners Lane, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
Troopers said Smith had an injury but did not require hospitalization.