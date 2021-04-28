DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Charley Marsh, of Derry, was seriously injured at 8:19 p.m. Friday when the Polaris Outlaw 500 all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed on McBroom Road, state police reported.
Marsh, 31, was sent to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville with injuries of his head and shoulders, according to the report.
o o o
A Saturn Ion driven by Eddie Fairman, of New Derry, hit a guide rail along Keystone Park Drive at 11:15 p.m. April 13, state police reported.
No one was said to have been injured.
o o o
State police said a Jeep grand Cherokee driven by Hanna Garufi, of Greensburg, hit the rear of a Dodge Dart driven by Hunter Repko, of Latrobe, on Route 217 at Willow Street at 5:47 p.m. April 19.
Troopers reported that no one was hurt.
o o o
A Ford Explorer driven by Hazel Braun, of Export, hit a deer on Route 981 near Township Road 887 at 9:35 p.m. April 20, state police said.
Braun was not injured, according to the report.