BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a car left Pine Tree Road just south of Route 36, striking a mailbox, a PennDOT traffic sign and a tree Friday at 12:14 a.m.
Troopers said the driver, Barbara Fetterman, 44, of Punxsutawney, fled the scene after the crash but later was interviewed at her home.
She was not injured, nor a 29-year-old passenger in her care.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said an 18-year-old Marion Center motorist apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck, which struck a dumpster, a mailbox and a tree on South Main Street Extension (Route 436) Thursday at 4:59 p.m.
Troopers said Garet Wells was not injured. The Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to assist at the scene.