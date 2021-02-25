Center Township
A motorist driving a Chevrolet Cruze escaped injury at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, when he swerved his southbound car to avoid a vehicle that cut into his lane on Route 119 in the Coral area, state police reported.
The motorist and a witness to the accident told troopers that a red or orange Jeep sport utility vehicle abruptly cut in front of the Cruze and drove away after the motorist ran the car up against a traffic sign, damaging most of the left side of the car.
No one was reported to be injured.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
State police said that a Chevrolet Equinox driven by David Stutzman, of Blairsville, slid on a snow-covered stretch of Route 981 and hit a fence post on Dickson Trucking property near Lee Valley Road at 7:25 a.m. Monday. There were no injuries, according to the report.
Newburg, Clearfield County
State police said Antwain Corbett, of Altoona, was injured when a Freightliner truck he was driving hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side over an embankment along Route 36 near Rainey Lane at 2:58 p.m. Feb. 13. Corbett, 35, was sent to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment.