EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Three people escaped injury in a two-vehicle accident on June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Brady and Pollock roads.
State police at Indiana with a vehicle driven by Mitchell F. Smith, 25, of North Huntingdon Township.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Kittanning man was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center with what state police at Troop A, Indiana, described as a minor injury in a two-vehicle accident on June 9 at 2:30 p.m. on Old Route 119 north of Hamill Road.
Troopers said Philip Wolfe, 90, failed to stop at a stop sign on Hamill Road and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Kathryn D. Miller, 72, of Creekside.
State police said Miller was not injured, but was cited for not observing the stop sign.
Both drivers wore seat belts, state police said, and both units had front end damage that required being towed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police said an unnamed driver was traveling too fast for conditions on June 9 at 9:14 p.m. when the vehicle went out of control and struck a tree.
Troopers said the vehicle incurred minor damage and was driven away.