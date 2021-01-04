WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said two drivers escaped injury, but both needed their vehicles to be towed, after a crash Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on Hamill Road at Whippoorwill Street.
Troopers said a sport utility vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Indiana girl attempted to make a left turn from Hamill onto Whippoorwill without yielding to an SUV driven by Joseph Dicello, 75, of Indiana.
State police said both vehicles incurred disabling damage and had to be towed by Sabo’s Garage. The teenage driver was not identified in the state police news release.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said two people were injured when their car went out of control on an icy Route 403 north of Camerons Road Friday at 4:10 p.m.
Troopers said driver Shelly Mack, 37, of Homer City, had to be extricated from her vehicle by Vintondale and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Conemaugh Medical Center with what state police described as a moderate injury.
Also injured but treated at the scene was Mack’s passenger, Timothy Bell, 40, of Lucernemines.