CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
A 16-year-old girl from Clymer and a 12-year-old passenger in her Kia Rio were sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries after the vehicle hit a tree along Airport Road near Valley Green Drive at 6:06 p.m. May 10, state police reported.
Troopers withheld the names of the injured girls.
KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police reported that a Chevrolet Camaro driven by David Gallaher, of Indiana, and a Honda Insight driven by Michael Green, of Mount Joy, Lancaster County, collided at 4:55 p.m. Friday on Route 422 near Hilltop Road. Troopers from Kittanning said the drivers escaped injury.
BOGGS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Michelle McLaughlin, of Creekside, hit a deer at 9:02 p.m. Friday on State Route 1035 near Calhoun Road, state police said Monday. McLaughlin, 50, was treated at the scene by paramedics from Kittanning Hose Company No. 6.
O’HARA TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
State police said Krisha Michelle, of Indiana, and David Crane, of Saltsburg, escaped injury at 8:36 a.m. May 5 when the vehicles they were driving wrecked on Route 28 north of Pittsburgh. No other details were provided.
BARNETT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Edith Snyder, of Punxsutawney, slid on slush on Route 36 and hit several large rocks near Wolford Road at 2:10 p.m. May 9.
No injuries were reported.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Brandy Fouse, of Vandergrift, suffered a minor injury at 8:34 p.m. May 4, when the Chevrolet Silverado she was driving hit an embankment along Olivet Road, state police at Kittanning reported. Fouse, 24, and a passenger, Justen Vandyke, of Kittanning, declined medical care at the scene of the wreck, police said.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police at the Kiski Valley station reported that a Dodge Dakota driven by David Ridilla, of Derry, and a Lincoln Continental MKX driven by Sarah Brank, of Avonmore, collided at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday on Harrison Avenue near Montana Street.
No one was said to have been injured.