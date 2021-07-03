CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a Ford Fusion driven by Elizabeth Deitman, of Clymer, ran over an embankment and hit a tree along Route 403 near Hillside Drive at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Four occupants of two vehicles escaped harm in a collision at 8:03 p.m. June 25 on Route 422 at Deer Lane, state police reported.
A Buick Lacrosse driven by a 17-year-odl girl from Clymer and a Hyundai Tucson driven by Tyler Tinsman, of Strongstown, were involved in a crash at the intersection, according to the report.