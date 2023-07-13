BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that took place Tuesday at or about 7:30 a.m. along East Market Street near the intersection of Grandview Avenue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 5:21 am
BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that took place Tuesday at or about 7:30 a.m. along East Market Street near the intersection of Grandview Avenue.
Police said Sebastian Blauser, 20, of Blairsville, was traveling west on East Market Street when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound vehicle.
Police said the driver of that vehicle, Raul Orozco, 30, of Laurel, Md., admitted to looking at his phone at the time of the accident.
Police said Orozco and a passenger in the vehicle were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens’ Ambulance for minor injuries.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Police were assisted by Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.