RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney said Naila N. Elkassas, 56, of DuBois, suffered what was suspected to be a minor injury when her car hit a deer on Route 119 just east of Pollock Road on Thursday at 8:03 p.m. Troopers said the car was disabled in the accident.
They said Elkassas did not require hospitalization, while her passenger, a 76-year-old Murrysville woman, was not injured.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said an unnamed motorcyclist faces multiple violations — once he gets out of the hospital — after a crash Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on Pizza Barn Road.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a helmet when a motorcycle failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road, throwing the operator.
Troopers said Mutual Aid Ambulance flew the driver by Stat Medevac to a hospital due to possible serious injury. Derry Township volunteer firefighters and Haffer’s Towing also assisted at the scene.