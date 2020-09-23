ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police said a Dodge Dart driven by Alexis Gbur, of Strongstown, ran into a ditch along Parkwood Road at 9:28 p.m. Sept. 13.
Gbur told police that she had swerved to avoid a deer on the road.
BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP
A Ford F250 Supercab truck driven by Aaron Cunningham Sr., of Indiana, crashed at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 13 on Route 217 at Smith Road, state police reported.
Troopers gave no details of the accident but reported that no one was injured.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
One person was injured when a Ford Explorer hit a John Deere 997 riding mower on Route 210 at 2:34 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
According to a report, the SUV driven by Shawn Smith, of Punxsutawney, hit the mower driven by Kenneth Craig, of Smicksburg, while overtaking it on the highway. Police said Smith, 34, was hurt when the SUV veered across the road and went into a ditch; Craig was not injured.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics and the Plumville fire company assisted at the scene of the accident.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Carthew, of Johnstown, escaped injury at 4:21 a.m. Thursday when the Subaru Impreza he was driving hit a bear on Route 22 near Mount Tabor Road, state police said.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
John Anthony, of Rural Valley, avoided injury at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, when he fell asleep while driving a Nissan Maxima that hit a tree and a riding mower along Route 85 near Bridge Road, state police reported.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police reported that a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jeffrey Rezk and a Dodge Neon driven by Chase Laughard, both of Northern Cambria, collided at 7:24 a.m. Thursday on Nicktown Hill Road (Route 271) near Ridge Road.
Troopers reported that Rezk failed to yield when he drove into the intersection.
No injuries were reported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Raymond Garris, of Derry, suffered a minor injury at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 15 when the Ford F250 Supercab truck he was driving ran off Route 982 on a curve near Huffman Lane and rolled onto its side, state police reported today.
Troopers said Garris, 57, was treated at the scene by Mutual Aid paramedics.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Ford Focus driven by Margaret Clark, of Johnstown, and a Nissan Rogue driven by Gary Branan, of Shelocta, collided on Route 210 at Copper Valley Road at 7:58 p.m. Sept. 14, according to state police at Indiana.
The Elderton fire company and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics assisted at the scene of the wreck.
Troopers said no one was injured.