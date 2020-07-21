NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A GMC Sierra driven by Christopher Bullers, of Shelocta, wrecked at 12:40 p.m. June 30 when the dual wheel assembly detached from the left rear part of the vehicle as Bullers drove on Route 119, state police reported.
Bullers pulled the truck off the road while the wayward wheels hit a parked vehicle, according to troopers at Punxsutawney.
No one was said to be injured.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Heather Deyarmin, of Cherry Tree, and a Chevrolet Express driven by John Schrecongost, of Saltsburg, collided at Routes 286 and 819 at 3:33 p.m. July 15, state police reported today.
Deyarmin, 40, was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of injuries, according to the report.