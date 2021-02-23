KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A westbound Toyota Camry driven by Hawra Abusaab, of Indiana, slid on ice and snow on Route 422 and hit the guardrails at Simpson Church Road at 5:42 a.m. Monday, state police reported. No one was said to have been injured.
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police said a Chevrolet Captiva driven by Joshua Mack, of Indiana, and a Jeep Liberty driven by Joyce Barber, of Kittanning, collided on Route 28 near the Slate Lick exit at 8:34 a.m. Friday, state troopers at Kittanning reported. The drivers escaped injury.