SALTSBURG
State troopers withheld the names of the drivers of a Kia Forte and a Jeep Wrangler that collided twice on Route 286/Salt Street.
First, police said, the Kia crossed the centerline at 4:20 p.m. Friday and sideswiped the oncoming Jeep near Chestnut Way.
Then, after the drivers pulled into the Dollar General Store parking lot, troopers said the Kia driver failed to shift the gear into park when he climbed out to exchange information. The vehicle drifted backward and hit the Jeep again.
No injuries were reported.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
A GMC Denali driven by Jami Matson, of Dilltown, hit a deer on Route 954 south of Lucerne Road at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, troopers at Indiana reported.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics treated Matson, 44, for a minor injury at the scene.
BRUSH VALLEY
State police said a Pontiac G6 driven by David Freeman, of Clymer, hit a tree along Route 259 near Pond Lane at 7:29 p.m. May 17.
No injuries were reported.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Saturn Ion driven by William Costabile, of Greensburg, hit a pole and flipped onto its roof along Route 217 near Chestnut Ridge Road at 1:44 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.
No injuries were reported.
o o o
A Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Tyler Moore, of Bradenville, ran off Route 982 a, hit a utility pole and rolled over several times at 3:52 a.m. Saturday, state police reported.
Troopers were uncertain whether Moore, 22, was injured.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said Christine Trusdell, of Blairsville, and a passenger in her car, Schrel Mahadeo, of Blairsville, escaped injury at 9:47 p.m. May 8 when Trusdell swerved a vehicle to avoid a deer and the car hit a utility pole along Route 981 near Tunnelton Road.