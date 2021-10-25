SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police said two teenagers evaded serious injury in a crash Oct. 16 at 5:19 p.m. on Route 85.
Police reported the driver, a 17-year-old from Templeton, was southbound and about to approach the intersection with Route 210 when he left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, struck a stump, continued down the embankment and came to a rest along the road.
Police said the driver and the passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Rural Valley, both were wearing seat belts and appeared to have minor injuries but refused treatment.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police said Audrey Mahaffey, 37, of Commodore, was driving on Flemming Summit Road Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. Police said Mahaffey was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police said Michael Mundwiler, 51, of Ebensburg, was driving on Route 422 near Metz Road Thursday at 5:51 a.m. when he struck a deer.
Police said the crash caused the deployment of airbags and disabled the truck.
Mundwiler was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said.