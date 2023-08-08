State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Amy L. Bradshaw, 59, of Indiana, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for what was termed a suspected minor injury after her car went off Old Mission Road and struck an embankment on Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
Troopers said it appeared Bradshaw suffered an unknown medical episode while driving. They said she was taken to IRMC for evaluation.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Maricel J. Loureiro, 48, of Indiana, suffered a suspected minor injury after her car struck a deer on Route 56 near Longs Road on Sunday at 1:54 p.m.
Troopers said the deer went through the windshield of Loureiro’s car. She was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens’ Ambulance.
State police said Loureiro’s car was not drivable after the accident and had to be towed from the scene.
