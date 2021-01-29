Indiana
Borough police have identified the drivers involved in a collision this week at North Sixth and Water streets.
Police said a Hyundai Elantra driven by Michael Fox and a Subaru Forester driven by Marcie Craig, both of Indiana, wrecked at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. One of the vehicles then hit a Buick Encore on the Delaney auto dealership used car lot, according to the police report.
“Minor injuries were reported,” police said.
Burrell Township
State police said an 8-year-old school student and a school bus driver were hurt at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday when a bus hit a tree along Chestnut Ridge Road. The bus ran out of control on an icy curve in the road, first hit a small embankment and ended up sitting sideways across the road after bouncing off the tree, according to a report.
Driver Tina Bollinger, 55, of Blairsville, and the student, a girl from Blairsville, were checked at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics but did not require hospital treatment, police said.
Four other youngsters, from 6 to 9 years of age, were unhurt.
o o o
Troopers at Indiana said a Volkswagen Passat driven by Jacob Hankinson, of Akron, hit a mailbox, a trash can and a tree along Old Indiana Road in Josephine at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.