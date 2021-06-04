REDBANK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Malachi Pequeen, of Punxsutawney, was injured at 2:57 p.m. Saturday when the Plymouth Neon he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Ricky Over, of Mayport, Armstrong County, on Route 839 at Porter Road. Troopers said Pequeen, 18, did not require hospitalization.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Corey Lynn, of Hagerstown, Md., and a Honda Odyssey driven by Homer Mizenko, of Avonmore, collided nearly head-on at 1:57 p.m. Saturday on Route 981 near Noel Drive, state police reported.
Lynn, 29, and Mizenko, 61, were transported by Murrysville Medic One ambulance system and Mutual Aid ambulance paramedics to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
A Ford Focus driven by Richard Young, of Altoona, ran off Route 981 and hit a traffic sign and a ditch at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
Troopers at Kiski Valley said no one was injured but that Lifestat Ambulance paramedics were sent to check Young, 56, for an unrelated medical problem.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police said Karson Conrad, of Nanty Glo, escaped injury at 4:30 a.m. May 27 when the Honda Civic he was driving hit a utility pole on Bigler Avenue near 24th Street.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
State police said a 16-year-old girl from Freeport escaped harm at 4:52 p.m. Friday when the Buick Verano she was driving hit a utility pole along Burns Road and broke the pole in half. No injuries were reported.