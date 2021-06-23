WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Penn Run woman was injured in a collision on South Sixth Street at Indian Springs Road, state police reported.
Troopers said a Honda Accord driven by Kathy Beilchick and a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kaley Scanlan, of Loretto, Cambria County, crashed in the intersection at 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Beilchick, 69, was sent to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens' Ambulance Service for treatment.
o o o
A Ford Econoline van driven by Tyler Shannon, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, hit a deer on Route 422 at 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to a report.
No one was said to have been injured.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
A Dodge Power Ram truck driven by Brice Carnahan, of Homer City, hit a small embankment along Route 119 near Lucerne Road Extension at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, state police reported.
Troopers reported that no one was injured. Homer City and Black Lick fire departments and Citizens' Ambulance Service also responded to the report of the accident.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
One passenger was treated at the scene for a possible injury after a three-car fender-bender Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Route 56 north of Edgewood Lane.
State police said a pickup truck driven by Brian Ross, 60, of Everett, Bedford County, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle operated by Douglas Lengenfelder, 64, of Johnstown.
In turn, Lengenfelder's vehicle was pushed into the rear of a sport utility vehicle operated by Tarra McAdoo, 32, of Seward.
None of the drivers were injured, but a passenger in Lengenfelder's vehicle, Craig Minnick, 57, of Johnstown, was examined at the scene. He was not transported to a hospital.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State troopers reported that a Chevrolet Impala driven by Charles Hesbacker Jr., of Hollidaysburg, Blair County, and a Dodge Ram 2500 truck driven by Kenneth Bish, of Shelocta, crashed at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on Route 156 at Craig Run Road.
Police said Hesbacker, 64, suffered a minor injury but declined to be treated at a hospital.