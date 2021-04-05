Blacklick Township
A Honda CRV driven by Kelsey Warfel, of Greensburg, ran off Newport Road, hit an embankment and a tree, and tipped onto the driver’s side near Rock Way Lane at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, state police reported.
Troopers said the driver and a passenger, Lashonda Dollison, of Blairsville, crawled from the overturned vehicle and were not injured.
Blairsville fire department assisted police at the scene.
Montgomery Township
A Ford F250 Supercab truck driven by Victor Mihalow, of Punxsutawney, hit a bridge along Gipsy Road near Gorman Road at 2:05 p.m. Friday, according to state police from Punxsutawney.
No injuries were reported.