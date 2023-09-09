PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning,s aid a vehicle driven by Lexie R. Young, 19, of Ford City, was damaged when she sought to avoid hitting a deer on Tuesday at 7:02 a.m. on state Route 2020 and drove into a ditch instead, incurring disabling undercarriage damage.
Troopers said Young was examined by Citizens’ Ambulance personnel and cleared to leave the scene.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said David E. Woodley, 30, of Arcadia, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to UPMC Altoona with a suspected serious head injury after a motorcycle crash on Sept. 3 at 11:05 p.m. along Cush Creek Road just west of Arcadia Road.
Troopers said Woodley was eastbound when his vehicle struck an embankment multiple times and overturned. State police said Woodley was thrown from his vehicle, which incurred disabling damage in the crash.
Commodore and Cherry Tree volunteer firefighters also assisted at the scene.
