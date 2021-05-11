WHITE TOWNSHIP
A Creekside woman was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for what was suspected to be a minor injury suffered when her Kia Sorento failed to negotiate a right curve on Martin Road and struck an embankment.
State police at Indiana, said Tara L. McClellan, 50, was cited for driving too fast for conditions during the crash Saturday at 8:52 a.m. just north of Hughes Road.
o o o
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle operated by Miles F. Dills, 77, of Indiana, struck a pedestrian, Alyson S. Berezansky, 44, of Clymer, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply along Shelly Drive on Saturday at 11:23 a.m.
Troopers said Berezansky was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for what was suspected to be a minor injury.
CLYMER
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said a motorist was cited for not having a driver’s license following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:58 p.m. on Franklin Street near Poplar Avenue.
Troopers said the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala, whose identity was not reported, failed to yield to a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup which struck the left rear door of the Impala.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
A Creekside woman and a Shelocta man were treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for injuries said to be of unknown severity after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. on Route 110 west of Blue Spruce Road.
State police at Indiana, said Michelle D. Lezanic, 40, of Creekside failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and her Dodge Durango struck an embankment and a tree before coming to rest across both lanes of travel on Route 110.
Troopers said Lezanic and her passenger Chadwick R. Craig, 42, of Shelocta, were taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to IRMC.