Indiana
Borough police reported that cars driven by Arik Burlingame, 22, of Corry, Erie County, and Gregory Stoltz, 54, of Indiana, collided at 9:56 p.m. Friday at Fifth and Philadelphia streets.
No one was reported to be injured.
Indiana County 911 dispatched Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Indiana fire department. The call for firefighters was cancelled.
East Wheatfield Township
Stephanie Griebel, of Boston, was treated by paramedics following a single-vehicle wreck at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday on Route 22 near the Route 403 interchange, according to state police.
Troopers said Griebel, 30, was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey driven by Sulayman Darboe, of Knoxville, Tenn., that lost traction on slippery pavement and hit a concrete medial barrier. The Armagh & East Wheatfield Township and Clyde fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics assisted police at the scene.
Rayne Township
A Nissan Rogue driven by Kimberly Frech, of Home, and a Ford Explorer driven by Douglas Dale Jr., of Indiana, were involved in a wreck at 12:52 p.m. Monday on Sleepy Hollow Road, state police reported today.
No one was said to be injured.
Blacklick Township
State police at Indiana reported that at least one person was injured in an accident at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday on Newport Road.
No other details were released.