EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Two people were hurt at 4:42 p.m. Aug. 31, when a Jeep Compass driven by Brandon Worthington, of Nanty Glo, and a Toyota Camry, driven by Destiney Ramos, of Johnstown, were involved in a wreck on Route 56 near Lonely Pines Estate Road, state police reported.
Ramos, 37, and a 10-year-old girl riding in her car were transported to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with suspected minor injuries, troopers said. No details of the accident were provided.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police said Caroline Boring, of Cherry Tree, suffered a minor injury when the Dodge Caravan she was driving on Josephine Street collided with a Jeep Patriot driven by Ashley Boring, of Clymer, at Center Street at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 20, state police reported.
Caroline Boring, 54, was checked at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics but declined to be taken to a hospital.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
State police reported that a Jeep Compass driven by Beverly Gaston, of Rossiter, and a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harold Bartlebaugh, of Glen Campbell, collided at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in Hemlock Lake Road and Johnsonburg Road.
No one was reported to be injured.
BRADY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Leonard Shrecengost, of Punxsutawney, was hospitalized for treatment following a traffic accident at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 23 on Route 219 near Potter Lane, according to state police at DuBois. A Freightliner FLD120 truck driven by Shrecengost overturned on a curve on the highway, slid on its side and hit a sign a fence and eight mailboxes, troopers reported.
Shrecengost, 43, was transported to the Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said vehicles driven by Orval Brewer, of Rossiter; James White, of Punxsutawney; and Garry Welsh, of Punxsutawney, were involved in a wreck at 11:41 a.m. Thursday on Route 119 at the Pike Road intersection.
A passenger in Brewer’s Peterbilt truck — Deven Gaston, 24, of Grampian — and White, 66, were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois medical center for treatment of injuries, according to the report.