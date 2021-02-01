BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police said a pickup truck driven by Lauren C. Gechter, 20, of Wyomissing, Berks County, fishtailed on Route 22 East about a tenth of a mile east of Palmerton Road and struck a guide rail.
Troopers said the accident happened Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and Gechter was not injured.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
State police said a a tank wagon driven by John P. Uhron, 59, of Shelocta, missed a turn onto Claghorn Road Saturday morning at 9:20 a.m., prompting him to try to back up to that road.
Instead, troopers said, it struck a car driven by Jeffrey J. Moser, 45, of New Castle, Lawrence County, which had stopped behind him.
State police said Uhron, as well as Moser and four passengers in his vehicle, escaped injury, but Moser’s car had to be towed from the scene.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Two drivers escaped injury in a crash Friday at 8:17 a.m. on Route 119 North.
State police at Punxsutawney said a Honda Accord operated by Wilson S. Spicher, 25, of Rossiter, was attempting to pass a Toyota Camry operated by Richard L. Hudak, 75, of Northpoint, as Hudak was slowing down to turn into a residence.
However, troopers said, Hudak’s vehicle struck the front passenger side of Spicher’s vehicle, which then struck a utility pole.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police said an Indiana teenager was not injured Jan. 24 at 9:11 p.m. when his Pontiac Grand Prix went out of control as the youth attempted to negotiate a left curve on Route 110 south of Grove Chapel Road.
Troopers said the car driven by Andrew A. Helman, 18, struck a fire hydrant and was disabled.
Indiana Fire Association, ISMCA and PennDOT assisted at the crash scene.