WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
A Kia Sorento driven by Jacob Kelly, of Indiana, hit a utility pole and the porch of a house along Five Points Road at 11:36 a.m. Monday, state police at Indiana reported. Kelly was uninjured; the car was towed, police said.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police reported today that a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old girl from Bolivar slid on snow, hit an embankment and got hung up on a log along Route 259 near Climax Road at 1:41 p.m. Dec. 25. No injuries were reported.