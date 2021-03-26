BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a car driven by Jonathan Westbrook, 37, of DuBois, twice struck an embankment along the southbound lanes of Route 119 near Rock Run Road, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Westbrook and a 10-year-old passenger escaped injury.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police at Ebensburg said a motorcycle operated by David Sponsky, 51, of Elmora, Cambria County, went out of control while driving over gravel on Oil Tank Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers said Sponsky was treated for a minor injury by John Carroll Ambulance Service.