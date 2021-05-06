DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A 17-year-old boy from Derry and Joshua Koshinsky, 29, of Latrobe, escaped harm at 4:44 p.m. Monday when their vehicles collided on Route 217 at West Fourth Street, state police reported Wednesday.
State troopers from Kiski Valley said a Jeep Gladiator driven by Forr Thryselius-English, 35, of Latrobe, and a Toyota Corolla driven by Damien Phelps, 22, of Derry, were involved in a crash at 5:21 p.m. April 27 on Route 982 at Greenfield Road.
Investigators said no one was injured.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Chevrolet Impala driven by Edward Long, of Northern Cambria, and a Kawasaki ZR750 driven by Michael Searle, of Northern Cambria, collided at 4:18 p.m. April 28 on Philadelphia Avenue at Tulip Lane, according to a report.
State police at Ebensburg said that Northern EMS paramedics checked Searle at the scene for a possible minor injury but that no hospital treatment was necessary.