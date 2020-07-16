YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police reported that a Hyundai Elantra driven by Conner Giavedoni, of Punxsutawney, and a Lincoln Continental MKX driven by Mary Ann Baker, of De Lancey, collided at 7:22 p.m. June 8 on Walston Road.
Investigators said that Baker, 56, was transported by Jefferson County EMS paramedics to Punxsutawney Hospital for treatment of a back injury.
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Two people were injured in a chain-reaction collision of vehicles taking part in a funeral procession at 10:12 a.m. Friday on Greenville Pike, state police reported.
DuBois-based troopers said a Ford F-150 XLT driven by Dustin Zurenda, of Punxsutawney, hit the rear of a Chevrolet Venture driven by Philip Hannold, of Punxsutawney, which hit the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shawn Simpson, of Summerville.
Investigators reported that two passengers in the vehicles — Kylie Bush, 18, of Punxsutawney, and Halona Zurenda, 42, of Punxsutawney — were sent by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois hospital for treatment of minor injuries.