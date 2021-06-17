SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State troopers reported that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by David Daugherty, of Reynoldsville, ran off Route 210, hit a guardrail and came to rest atop the barrier near Wise Road at 3:49 p.m. Monday.
A trailer came off the towing hitch and swung around to the front of the truck, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA COUNTY
A Johnstown teenager was injured at 2:14 p.m. June 9 in a traffic accident on Main Street, state police reported Wednesday.
A Subaru Legacy driven by Joshua McCachren, 20, of Nanty Glo, ran out of control and hit a utility pole, according to the report. A 16-year-old boy in the car was treated at the scene by Blacklick Valley Ambulance Service paramedics, police said.
NANTY GLO, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State troopers at Ebensburg said a Ford Escape driven by Jackie Emerson and Toyota 4-Runner driven by Joseph Zeglen, both of Nanty Glo, collided on Route 271 (Shoemaker Street) at 10:07 a.m. May 7.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Zeglen, 62, was treated at the scene by Jackson Township Fire Ambulance medics.