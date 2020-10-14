PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police reported that a 14-year-old boy from Rural Valley was sent by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on Friday for treatment of injuries following an all-terrain vehicle crash.
Troopers said the teen was injured at 5:04 p.m. when an ATV ran off Upper Cherry Run Road near Gibson School Road and ejected him into a grassy area along the road.
Police withheld the youth’s name and gave no other information on his condition.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vehicles driven by Anita Adamson, of Shelocta, and Brian Hazlett, of Saxonburg, Butler County, were involved in a crash at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 119 near Punxsutawney, state police reported today. Adamson, 47, was checked at the scene by Jefferson County EMS paramedics but refused to be transported to a hospital, police said. No others required hospitalization, according to the report.