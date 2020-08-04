RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Naila Elkassas, of DuBois, was injured at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in a traffic accident on Route 119 near Pollock Road, state police said today.
A Mercedes-Benz ML350 driven by Elkassas hit a deer on the highway, according to a report.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police reported that a Chevrolet Trax driven by Lacey Kemp, of Rochester Mills, and a Dodge Nitro driven by Jennifer Lohsandt, of Punxsutawney, were involved in an accident at 4:28 p.m. July 31 on Route 119 near Pike Road. No one was said to have been injured.