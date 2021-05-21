DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
A Subaru Impreza driven by Zachary Alberts, of Trafford, ran off Keystone Park Road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its side near Stone Lodge Road at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, state police reported.
Firefighters from the Bradenville and Derry Township departments and a park ranger from Keystone State Park assisted troopers at the scene.
No one was reported to be injured.
o o o
A chain reaction crash involved a Cadillac SRX driven by Jason Thomas, of Pittsburgh; a BMW 328i driven by Whitney Charlton, of Friedens, Somerset County; and a Ford F-150 XLT truck driven by Timothy Glass, of Blairsville, at 6:56 p.m. Monday on Route 271 near Pizza Barn Road, according to a report Thursday from troopers at the Kiski Valley station.
Charlton, 33, was sent to Latrobe Hospital by Citizens’ Ambulance Service for treatment of an injury of uncertain severity, police said.
No one else was injured.
Blairsville and Derry Township fire departments also responded to the scene of the accident.